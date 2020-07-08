LEXINGTON — Dylan Lee Jarrell, of Lawrenceburg, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in federal prison, by U.S District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove, for making threats to and intimidating two individuals over social media, illegally possessing a firearm in furtherance of one of those threats and lying to an FBI agent during an investigation.
In May 2018, Jarrell used an anonymous Reddit account to make a series of posts suggesting he was planning a school shooting. FBI visited Jarrell’s home and questioned him and others about the posts.
Jarrell lied about his internet activities in response to FBI personnel. Then, over the next few months, Jarrell purchased an AR-15 rifle, a bump stock, high capacity magazines, ammunition,and body armor — each of which he intended to use in a planned attack on Shelby County High School.
Jarrell also considered an alternate plan to murder an individual identified as D.B. On Sept. 24, 2018, Jarrell used Instagram to send a series of private direct messages to D.B., including a threat to attack D.B. with the AR-15 rifle he possessed at the time. On Oct. 17, 2018, Jarrell sent a series of racially motivated harassing messages to a Facebook account used by a second individual, K.B.
Federal and state law enforcement confronted Jarrell on Oct. 18, 2018, and searched his mobile phone, among other things and places. The search revealed evidence of Jarrell’s plans to attack Shelby County High School.
Jarrell was taken into state custody and admitted planning to attack the high school and D.B., and to purchasing the AR-15 rifle as part of his plans. Jarrell was charged by federal criminal complaint on Oct. 26, 2018, and indicted by a federal grand jury on May 2, 2019. He entered guilty pleas to several federal crimes on Nov. 22, 2019.
“Halted by the work of dedicated law enforcement professionals who confronted and stopped him, Dylan Jarrell was intent on committing horrific acts of violence on innocent people,” said Robert M. Duncan Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “The investigation conducted by KSP and FBI personnel almost certainly saved lives. The seriousness of Jarrell’s crimes and the danger he presented to the public certainly justify the sentence he received.”
“Hiding behind anonymous social media accounts to intimidate and threaten others is a prevalent issue in today’s world,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown, FBI Louisville Field Office. “After Jarrell lied to federal agents and continued making threats online to both individuals and a school, FBI and KSP investigators successfully intercepted him before a potential mass casualty took place. As this case illustrates, the FBI and our law enforcement partners take online threats seriously and will work together to bring these perpetrators to justice before they harm any citizens of the Commonwealth.”
“Nothing is more paramount to our agency than the safety of Kentucky’s children,” said Rodney Brewer, Commissioner of KSP. “We hope this sends a strong message to anyone who would contemplate a harmful act in one of our schools."
Under federal law, Jarrell must serve 85% of his prison sentence, and upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.