The City of Lawrenceburg has been awarded a $240,000 grant for construction of a new pedestrian and cyclist trail.
The state Department for Local Government (DLG) announced Thursday that the YKK to Wild Turkey Rails to Trails project will receive funding under the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).
A dormant rail bed will be converted into a trail that will begin at manufacturer YKK (U.S.A.) Inc. and continue about two miles to Wild Turkey Distillery. YKK will provide land for a parking area and the City of Lawrenceburg’s water treatment plant will offer parking at the trail’s end.
"Upon completion, the YKK to Wild Turkey Rail-to-Trail project will be an important part of the Bourbon Trail and a significant recreational opportunity for the area," said DLG Commissioner Sandra Dunahoo. "I'm very happy that the DLG and local officials were able to partner together to develop this recreational trail."