Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a Frankfort attorney to the Public Advocacy Commission.

Whitney Lawson, of True Guarnieri Ayer LLP, replaces Joseph Lambert, who resigned.

Lawson will serve the remainder of the term ending July 15.

