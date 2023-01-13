A Franklin County resident and attorney filed a lawsuit in the county's circuit court accusing the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission of violating Kentucky's Open Meetings Act. 

In the suit, which was filed Monday afternoon, Martha Gray asked that the court rule that the planning commission violated the open meetings act by reversing its decision to table the matter of a bourbon warehousing text amendment. 

