The backlash from the public release of the Calcaterra Pollack report — a $1.2 million investigation into reported illegal activities involving the state’s public pension systems hedge fund investments — ordered late last month by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd continues.
But it’s not about the report’s contents as much as it is about a potentially questionable bid solicitation process for the investigative report contract, which was awarded to New York-based Calcaterra Pollack LLP.
An 88-page lawsuit filed last week in Franklin Circuit Court by four public employees accuses the law firm and Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA) employees of not following Kentucky Model Procurement Code procedure and calls the Calcaterra Pollack report a “cover up” of misconduct by KPPA leaders.
It was an issue raised by Shepherd when he noted signs that the law firm tendered a proposal to investigate the allegations more than 60 days before KPPA’s request for proposals (RFP) was made public.
The judge called into question whether the purpose and intent of the report was to “fully expose all the relevant facts (and to determine if the KPPA and its employees made mistakes” or to “cover up or minimize those mistakes in an effort to convince the (attorney general) to not pursue claims that could prove embarrassing to the current or former management of KPPA.”
The lawsuit, which was filed Michelle Ciccarelli Lerach of Bottini & Bottini Inc. in La Jolla, California, was brought against the general counsel of the pension authority, Calcaterra Pollack and several named attorneys.
The four plaintiffs, who are “Tier 3” employees with KPPA plans, are asking the court to void Calcaterra Pollack’s contract with the pension authority, refund the $1.2 million paid for the investigative report and damages as well as a judicial order that calls for the firing of KPPA Executive Director David Eager and Victoria Hale, who serves as general counsel.
The report
On Aug. 25, Shepherd ordered KPPA to release the Calcaterra Pollack investigative report into previous divisive investment activities made by major hedge fund firms within 10 days. The pension authority made the report available to the public on its website on Sept. 6.
“The public paid $1.2 million for this report. The public has a right to know its contents and decide if it got what it paid for,” the judge wrote in the order, calling its disclosure “in the public’s interest.”
Shepherd cited noteworthy accusations of misconduct regarding more than $1 billion of pension funds in the 97-page report, stating it “is essentially a compilation and review of the factual matters, which contains little — if any — legal analysis.”
The report, which also included more than 2,100 pages of exhibits, was completed in May 2021 and forwarded to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. It was not made public because both Cameron and KPPA claimed it was exempt from disclosure citing attorney-client privilege.
KPPA, which was formerly Kentucky Retirement Systems, and Calcaterra Pollack entered into the $1.2 million contract for the investigation of investment activities that occurred years before on Nov. 23, 2020. KPPA solicited bids for the contract in August 2020.
Judge’s order
Included in Shepherd’s order was that KPPA release additional records within 30 days explaining why it wanted the pricey Calcaterra Pollack investigative report kept confidential. That deadline runs out on Sunday.
According to the court order, the documentation should include “an Index of the related documents requested, including an Affidavit from the appropriate official of KPPA describing their contents and an explanation for why they were withheld.”
“This Index and Affidavit shall provide specific citations to any exemption under the Open Records Act that KPPA is asserting to exempt any such related documents from public scrutiny,” the order states.
In a press release last week, KPPA made it clear that it does not comment on matters that could impact pending litigation.
Regina Calcaterra, co-founder and partner of Calcaterra Pollack LLC, was vocal about her beliefs.
“This desperate lawsuit is pure harassment orchestrated by individuals who are unhappy with the results of my firm’s thorough, independent investigation and have thus resorted to wild speculation to serve their own legal and financial interests,”she explained in a statement to The Courier Journal in which she described the suit as “meritless and a waste of judicial resources.”
