Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:35 p.m. on May 25 to include comments by Frankfort resident Gerry Seavo James during a CNN interview.
Rally-goers took over the Capitol for the second straight day Sunday — this time with fewer signs and more weapons and an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear to suspend from a tree on the back Capitol lawn.
Men and women, many of whom were strapped with firearms, kicked off the Patriot Day/Second Amendment Rally by singing the complete lyrics to “The Star Spangled Banner.”
The lyrics to the song as well as copies of the Constitution were handed out to attendees.
Organizer Ben Kennedy said by exercising their Second Amendment rights rally-goers were defending all of their rights.
They were protesting the coronavirus restrictions and Beshear’s administration.
Pictures and videos show an effigy of Beshear that was hung in a tree along with a sign that read “Sic Semper Tyrannis.”
Gerry Seavo James, of Frankfort, who was photographing the rally, was there as the effigy was hung by Kennedy and questioned the organizer.
"I asked him, 'What is the message you are trying to send to people?' He said we are trying to pretty much put the governor and the government on notice," James told a CNN anchor Monday afternoon.
"To me, that was an implied threat."
James wasn't alone. Politicians from both major parties reacted swiftly and spoke out against the effigy on their social media platforms.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a tweet: “This is sickening, and I condemn it. We have to learn to disagree without threats of violence.”
Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, condemned what happened at the protest. “These actions are reprehensible,” he said on Twitter. “I absolutely condemn violence and threats of violence. If you want to protest, do it peacefully & respectfully.”
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, a Republican, also reacted in a tweet. “This is disgusting and I condemn it wholeheartedly. The words of John Wilkes Booth have no place in the Party of Lincoln.”
State Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, called on elected officials to condemn the “violent threats” on Twitter.
“This is a new low and it is disgusting and wrong,” he said in a tweet. “I wish I were more surprised but this vitriol comes from the top. I hope Republican leaders join me in condemning violent threats against any elected official.”
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, said in a tweet, “This awfulness has no place in civil society.”
House Democratic leadership, including state Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, also released a statement Sunday calling on elected officials to condemn the effigy.
“Hanging Governor Beshear in effigy is beyond reprehensible, and yet it is also the logical conclusion of the hateful rhetoric we saw touted on the Capitol grounds earlier this month that was implicitly condoned by elected representatives from the legislature’s majority party,” the Democratic leaders said in the statement. “Doing this in front of our Capitol, just a short walk from where the Governor, First Lady, and their two young children live, is an act that reeks of hate and intimidation and does nothing but undermine our leading work to battle this deadly disease and restore our economy safely.”
The Republican Party of Kentucky also issued a statement: "What occurred at today's rally was unacceptable and has no place in Kentucky's political discourse. The Republican Party of Kentucky strongly condemns the violent imagery against the Governor in today's protest."
In his interview with CNN, James added that these are systemic issues that need to be talked about.
"This is a terrible thing. I don't want people to think its indicative of the state," he said. "For the most part, people across the commonwealth have been working together to contain the spread of the virus and help uplift people."
I feel so much safer with all of these militia type rally-goers coming to Frankfort to protect us from this horrible COVID-19 virus. And they have just the right weapons for the job...military assault rifles. Good hunting boys! But there wasn't a mask-wearing rally-goer in the crowd, which makes me wonder, who is hunting whom? The virus seems much better equipped for such a fight, it is invisible, and very efficient at transmission between non-mask-wearing rubes.
At the very least, these brave souls who are putting their lives on the line to protect us from this menace should get some special recognition or award for their bravery. Maybe they should get a Darwin Award next time we are handing them out?
The rally was nothing about Coved-19. It was however, about people expressing their support for freedom under the U.S. Constitution. Please don't try to make it into something it was not. I did not see any of what you described as a "military assault rifle". Would not a "military rifle" be secured on a military base somewhere?
The rally was nothing about Coved-19? What kind of statement is that? Considering It was being held during an actual pandemic, it was a defiant act (which I fully support BTW), it was
ALL about COVID-19, they hung Governor Besear in effigy, fercrissakes. As a retired LEO, I guess that you are saying that have no problem with that?
AS far as your second point about military style assault weapons, you and I know that this little gadget allows a regular semi-automatic AR-15 rifle (with a couple of M-16 parts thrown in) to shoot fully automatic. The type of round, with the .22 diameter and velocity is designed to kill people in war efficiently. Now, should this type of weapon be secured on a military base somewhere, sure! It has no place on the state capital grounds with a bunch of rubes posing with them trying to intimidate our elected officials.
But let me say this, I think that you guys should be holding rallies like this once a week for the entire term of Governor Beshear, who is going to be "treading" on you regularly, and then going out to eat at one of the open restaurants together afterward for fellowship! I am all for it! Share this virus among yourselves, which BTW, hasn't even had its first wave around here yet...don't worry, it is coming, just like it is in Alabama right now, they just got a couple of weeks head start. Go to church too!
As you said before , It certainly is a freak show! It even got too “freaky “for the Republicans that wanted HB1 , separation of families of immigrants seeking asylum, reduce healthcare and food assistance of the poor in Ky! Well , apparently we found the line where Republicans draw their morality , enemy though it serpentines a lot. I thought I’d never say this but thanks Republicans for standing up for our good Governor to this immorality shown by criminals protesting. Aren’t there going to be investigations and a list made of these radical wanting to do physical harm to our Governor??? I thought those kind were on a watch list.
