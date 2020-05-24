Don't Tread on Me

Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:35 p.m. on May 25 to include comments by Frankfort resident Gerry Seavo James during a CNN interview.

Rally-goers took over the Capitol for the second straight day Sunday — this time with fewer signs and more weapons and an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear to suspend from a tree on the back Capitol lawn.

Men and women, many of whom were strapped with firearms, kicked off the Patriot Day/Second Amendment Rally by singing the complete lyrics to “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The lyrics to the song as well as copies of the Constitution were handed out to attendees.

Organizer Ben Kennedy said by exercising their Second Amendment rights rally-goers were defending all of their rights.

They were protesting the coronavirus restrictions and Beshear’s administration.

Pictures and videos show an effigy of Beshear that was hung in a tree along with a sign that read “Sic Semper Tyrannis.” 

Gerry Seavo James, of Frankfort, who was photographing the rally, was there as the effigy was hung by Kennedy and questioned the organizer.

"I asked him, 'What is the message you are trying to send to people?' He said we are trying to pretty much put the governor and the government on notice," James told a CNN anchor Monday afternoon. 

"To me, that was an implied threat."

James wasn't alone. Politicians from both major parties reacted swiftly and spoke out against the effigy on their social media platforms.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a tweet: “This is sickening, and I condemn it. We have to learn to disagree without threats of violence.”

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, condemned what happened at the protest. “These actions are reprehensible,” he said on Twitter. “I absolutely condemn violence and threats of violence. If you want to protest, do it peacefully & respectfully.”

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, a Republican, also reacted in a tweet. “This is disgusting and I condemn it wholeheartedly.  The words of John Wilkes Booth have no place in the Party of Lincoln.”

State Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, called on elected officials to condemn the “violent threats” on Twitter.

“This is a new low and it is disgusting and wrong,” he said in a tweet. “I wish I were more surprised but this vitriol comes from the top. I hope Republican leaders join me in condemning violent threats against any elected official.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, said in a tweet, “This awfulness has no place in civil society.”

House Democratic leadership, including state Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, also released a statement Sunday calling on elected officials to condemn the effigy.

“Hanging Governor Beshear in effigy is beyond reprehensible, and yet it is also the logical conclusion of the hateful rhetoric we saw touted on the Capitol grounds earlier this month that was implicitly condoned by elected representatives from the legislature’s majority party,” the Democratic leaders said in the statement. “Doing this in front of our Capitol, just a short walk from where the Governor, First Lady, and their two young children live, is an act that reeks of hate and intimidation and does nothing but undermine our leading work to battle this deadly disease and restore our economy safely.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky also issued a statement: "What occurred at today's rally was unacceptable and has no place in Kentucky's political discourse. The Republican Party of Kentucky strongly condemns the violent imagery against the Governor in today's protest."

In his interview with CNN, James added that these are systemic issues that need to be talked about. 

"This is a terrible thing. I don't want people to think its indicative of the state," he said. "For the most part, people across the commonwealth have been working together to contain the spread of the virus and help uplift people."

