Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for its Class of 2021.
The program connects a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
The Class of 2021 will have its orientation session in June at the historic Boone Tavern in Berea and will be traveling to Louisville in July, Hopkinsville in August, Somerset in September, Paducah in October, Ashland and Morehead in November, and Frankfort and Lexington in December. Each session will cover a topic ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture and government.
A nomination form is available online at leadershipky.org. Potential applicants will receive full application instructions via e-mail once nominated. All Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021 applications will be due mid-March.
Created in 1984, the Leadership Kentucky Foundation offers four unique programs: Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky (for young professionals), BRIGHT Kentucky (for Eastern Kentuckians) and New Executives to Kentucky (for senior level executives who have lived in the state for less than two years).
For more information, visit leadershipky.org or email lky@leadershipky.org.
