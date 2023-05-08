Sunday’s announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear on Twitter that Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (KCDHH), had passed away on Saturday came as a shock to a state that had become used to her beaming smile and comforting presence during his daily Team Kentucky updates during the COVID pandemic.

She temporarily left her post on the updates early in the fall of 2020 when it was announced that she was battling uterine cancer, but she returned to the updates in November of that year. No cause of death has been announced.

virginia_moore.jpg

Virginia Moore, captured during one of Gov. Andy Beshear's Team Kentucky updates, died Saturday. (Courtesy Governor's Office)
moore teaching beshear ASL.jpg

Moore taught Beshear how to sign his signature phrase, "We will get through this: We will get through this together" during an update in 2020. (Courtesy of YouTube)

