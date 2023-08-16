Women’s Equality Day will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 26 to remember our ancestors who persisted in winning the battle to gain the right to vote.
For 72 years — from the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention to final state ratification in Tennessee on Aug. 18, 1920 — women suffragists worked, petitioned, marched, spoke to congressional committees, picketed, were arrested and tortured, all while determinedly holding onto the goal of women’s voting rights. When the 19th Amendment passed, those who had begun the “cause” had passed on and new generations (daughters and granddaughters) brought to completion the prolonged battle to win the vote.
On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was signed by the U.S. Secretary of State and became a constitutional mandate with these simple words:
"The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation."
With this Amendment, half of the population of the United States won the right to vote.
Nevertheless, many who had opposed its passage remained opposed. Not all women used their new voting rights. And, across the former Confederacy, southern states doubled down on Jim Crow tactics to keep black women from voting — the same tactics used to prevent voting by southern black men since passage of the 15th Amendment in 1870.
For decades, the Aug. 26 date lay dormant, uncelebrated, while a few women promoted the Equal Rights Amendment the National Women’s Party had introduced in 1923.
On the 50th anniversary of 19th Amendment, the second wave of the women’s movement chose Aug. 26, 1970, for a Women’s Strike for Equality March. Sponsored by the National Organization for Women (NOW), 50,000 women marched down Fifth Avenue in New York City.
An inspired participant in the march, New York congressional Rep. Bella Abzug, worked toward federal recognition of Aug. 26 as an annual celebration of women’s rights.
After two years of work, Abzug’s efforts finally paid off, and in 1973, congress declared Aug. 26 to be Women’s Equality Day. Since then, every U.S. president has issued a proclamation recognizing the annual observation.
Women’s Equality Day looks not only to the past for inspiration, but to the future — a day to celebrate women’s achievements toward equality, and to continue raising awareness of persistent gender-based discrimination regarding pay disparity, reproductive rights and equal opportunities.
The newly organized Kentucky Women’s History Alliance invites you to join us in celebrating through the month of August at these Frankfort locations:
• Capital City Museum: Visit to learn more about Frankfort women’s history.
• Liberty Hall Historic Site: Special Garden display Wednesday through Aug. 31.
• Kentucky History Center exhibit: "Our Stories Our Service: Kentucky's Women Veterans"
• “Suffrage Lane” banners along Broadway and one on Main Street.
• History displays in windows along St. Clair and Broadway
• Women's Equality Day Celebration Saturday, Aug. 26: Suffrage tour at Frankfort Cemetery from 9-10:30 a.m. Meet at the chapel (followed by light refreshments and a few words to acknowledge the day).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.