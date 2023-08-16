Suffragist banners1 web.jpg

Women’s Equality Day will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 26 to remember our ancestors who persisted in winning the battle to gain the right to vote.

For 72 years — from the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention to final state ratification in Tennessee on Aug. 18, 1920 — women suffragists worked, petitioned, marched, spoke to congressional committees, picketed, were arrested and tortured, all while determinedly holding onto the goal of women’s voting rights. When the 19th Amendment passed, those who had begun the “cause” had passed on and new generations (daughters and granddaughters) brought to completion the prolonged battle to win the vote.

