Motorists traveling on Leestown Road can expect daily lane closures and delays starting next week.

Road work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced asphalt resurfacing will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a 1¼-mile stretch of U.S. 421. 

