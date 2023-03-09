The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the left lane of Interstate 64 East will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. today from mile marker 54 to mile marker 56. That’s between the Frankfort exits of 53 for U.S. 127 and 58 for U.S. 60.

Left lane closed

Crews will be ditching the rock cuts. Motorists should heed signage, use caution and expect delays while traveling through the work zone.

