The left lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed Thursday night.

Left lane closed

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the left lane will be closed from 6-11 p.m. from Exit 53 for U.S. 127 to mile marker 55, about three miles before Exit 58 for U.S. 60. Crews will be ditching the rock cuts.

Drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

