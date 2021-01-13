Left lane closed

One lane of Interstate 64 East will be closed Thursday night.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the left lane of I-64 East between mile marker 46 (Shelby/Franklin County line) and mile marker 48 (near the interchange with KY 151/Exit 48) will be closed for rail mowing work from 6-11 p.m.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.  Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

