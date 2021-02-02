Left lane closed

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be performing rail mowing work on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County on Wednesday.

The left lane of I-64 East between mile marker 46 (Shelby/Franklin County line) and mile marker 49 will be closed from 6-11 p.m.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information

