Left lane closed

One lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed tonight.

The left lane between mile marker 48 (near the KY 151 interchange) and mile marker 51 will be closed for rail mowing work between 6-11 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

