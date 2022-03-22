One lane of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County will be closed tonight.

Left lane closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that the left lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. between mile marker 55 (near the KY 1263 overpass) and mile marker 54 (near Old Lawrenceburg Road/KY 420 overpass).

Crews continue ditching along the rock cuts. Drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

