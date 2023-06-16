Frankfort High graduate Anna Murphy is keeping busy this summer.

The Chicago-based artist will be painting the fourth and final mural in the City of Indianapolis Bicentennial Legends Series on the east wall of the Steak n Shake Building overlooking Bicentennial Unity Plaza in Indianapolis. The project is a partnership between Indy Arts Council and Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Bicentennial Unity Plaza Mural

This graphic depicts Frankfort High graduate Anna Murphy's design for the Bicentennial Unity Plaza Mural in Indianapolis. She will begin painting in July. (Photo submitted)
101919_mural_11_MH.jpg

Frankfort High graduate Anna Murphy begins painting the mural on the side of Bourbon on Main in this 2019 State Journal file photo.
Light of the World -Anna Murphy.jpeg

"Light of the World" oil on canvas painting by Anna Murphy, was one of the pieces on display at the Grand Gallery last fall. (Courtesy of Anna Murphy)

