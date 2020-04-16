A bill that would require local guidelines for police vehicle pursuits, stemming from a fatal one in Anderson County, passed the state House and Senate Wednesday night and went to the governor to be signed into law or vetoed.
House Bill 298 would require all Kentucky law enforcement agencies to establish and enforce policies for vehicle pursuits by Jan. 1, and require all officers to receive four hours of education on “vehicle emergency operations” every other year.
The Senate passed a slightly amended version of the bill 26-6. The House agreed to the amendment and passed the revised bill 73-13.
The bill would require agencies to adopt policies for starting and ending pursuits, file them with the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, and keep a record of each officer who has completed training.
The bill was sparked by the death of Jill Hurst, who was leaving an Anderson County High School football game on Sept. 6 when a man fleeing police struck the vehicle she was in, in an intersection.
Jill, 18, was thrown from the car. “She was unrecognizable,” Christy Hurst, Jill’s mother, said in a March interview with The State Journal.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, told a Senate committee March 25 that he found Jill was part of a cluster of seven fatalities from Kentucky police pursuits over a five-day period; three were in Lexington and three were in Paducah.
Tipton suggested that the bill could also help protect officers’ lives. “National statistics say we lose one person per day killed in the United States in accidents of this nature,” he told the committee, adding that the top cause of death among law enforcement officers is vehicle-related..
Hurst said Thursday, “We are thankful for Representative James Tipton and Constitutional Page for the House, Addy McCoun, who both put so much work into this bill.”
Hurst said she and her husband felt bittersweet about the passage of this bill. “We are so proud of Jill and all that she accomplished in her life and now in her death, but we would give everything back to have her back.”
The final section of the bill names its first section “Jill’s Law.”
“This bill is important to the people who loved Jill so much,” Hurst said, “because we hope that with the policies and procedures put into place for future police pursuits, no family has to go through what our family will suffer for the rest of our lives without Jill.”
