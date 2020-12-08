When Za Thomas Lester, known around these parts as Z.T., passed away Thursday at the age of 90, he did so as he lived, surrounded by his family who sung the Christmas carols and music that came to define his life.
Lester served as the minister of music at Buck Run Baptist Church for 35 years and was a trendsetter among Kentucky Baptist churches, according to Dr. Hershel York, senior pastor at the church.
“During that time, several pastors came and left, but Z.T. remained a steady influence who made an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who worshiped here,” York said.
“Whether it was the Living Christmas Tree, the Easter Cantata, youth choir (the Ichthus Singers) tours, worship banners or orchestra in the worship services, Z.T. was doing stuff that no one else was doing and before anyone else was thinking about it, especially in a church the size of Buck Run.”
In the 1930s, one of the caroling traditions in homes was to sing around the Christmas tree. Belhaven College, now Belhaven University, in Jackson, Mississippi, became the first place to have a Living Christmas Tree or Singing Christmas Tree, which is constructed of steel, holds more than 30 choral singers and is used as part of nativity plays.
Church music was his primary focus and in addition to Buck Run, Lester also served in churches in Mackville, Willisburg, Lebanon and Lexington.
York said when he became pastor at Buck Run, Z.T. “had my back” and did everything he could to help him succeed.
“When some people struggled to adapt to me as their pastor, Z.T. would speak up for me and assert his confidence that I was God’s man for this church,” York added. “I can never be grateful enough for what that meant and how encouraged I was.”
A graduate of Cornishville High School, Georgetown College and the University of Kentucky, Lester was an educator and spent 40 years as a teacher, supervisor and principal in school systems in Washington, Scott, Garrard and Owen counties. He was principal at Willisburg High and Elementary School, Scott County High School and Camp Dick Robinson Elementary School.
Lester will be remembered as a family man and leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Vivian Lester.
“He and Vivian were one of those rare husband-wife teams that were genuinely one flesh. They did everything together and were a perfect complement to one another,” York said. “They were inseparable and invincible, always modeling what it means to serve together for the glory of Christ.”
Lester is also survived by four sons, Dr. Terry Lester, the Rev. Jerry Lester, Tim Lester and the Rev. Todd Lester; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Z.T. Lesetr was a Christ-centered man whose whole life was directed toward the Lord and serving his church, York said.
“Three of his four sons entered the ministry, and all of them have been greatly used of the Lord. What a testimony they all bear to the influence of their father.”
Services for Lester will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
“I thank God for the life and memory of Z.T. Lester. A great saint of God has gone home,” York added. “I know he heard his Savior say, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.'”
Good story Chanda of a blessed family!
