Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray joined Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson on Tuesday in breaking ground on a new transit facility and parking garage on Clinton Street in downtown Frankfort to improve transportation for Kentuckians, according to a press release. The project is funded by the City of Frankfort and two federal grants.

Last July, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to ceremonially present $6.75 million in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding, a portion of which is administered through KYTC.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Frankfort Transit Center and parking garage on Parcels B and C Tuesday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Frankfort Transit Center and parking garage on Parcels B and C Tuesday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
A banner with the rendering of the new Frankfort Transit Center and parking garage on Parcels B and C was posted during the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

