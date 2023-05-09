Project Manager Chuck Knowles, City Manager Laura Hagg, City Commissioner Leesa Unger, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Transportation Delivery Executive Director Vickie Bourne, City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, City Commissioner Kelly May, Messer Construction Operations Vice President Jason Wright and New Frankfort Development Director Megan Walsen break ground on the new Frankfort Transit Center and parking garage on Parcels B and C Tuesday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Frankfort Transit Center and parking garage on Parcels B and C Tuesday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Project Manager Chuck Knowles, City Manager Laura Hagg, City Commissioner Leesa Unger, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Transportation Delivery Executive Director Vickie Bourne, City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, City Commissioner Kelly May, Messer Construction Operations Vice President Jason Wright and New Frankfort Development Director Megan Walsen break ground on the new Frankfort Transit Center and parking garage on Parcels B and C Tuesday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
A crowd gathers for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Frankfort Transit Center and parking garage on Parcels B and C Tuesday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray joined Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson on Tuesday in breaking ground on a new transit facility and parking garage on Clinton Street in downtown Frankfort to improve transportation for Kentuckians, according to a press release. The project is funded by the City of Frankfort and two federal grants.
Last July, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to ceremonially present $6.75 million in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding, a portion of which is administered through KYTC.
“It’s exciting to kick off construction on this project in our capital city that will create a modern, more efficient public transit hub that will serve the city for decades to come and highlight the history and arts in the area,” Beshear said.
The proposed facility will consist of a 300-space parking structure above a 5,000-square-foot ground-level building that will include Frankfort Transit administrative offices and transit user public space. There will be an exhibit on the history of the North Frankfort area and the predominantly African American homes and businesses that were relocated from the neighborhood, known as Craw, during urban renewal.
Several interior spaces will include public art. The Frankfort Public Art Masterplan will be activated through these commissions, which are overseen by Melanie VanHouten of Josephine Sculpture Park.
Parking spaces will be available for Frankfort Transit operations, the general public and nearby hotel and commercial development. Plans also include infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations. Messer Construction was awarded the design-build contract for the garage.
“Our Kentucky families depend on public transportation options and a robust infrastructure system to get to school and work,” Gray said. “Team Kentucky is working hard to ensure our communities have safe and efficient transportation systems in place for our people and for ongoing economic growth, such as the redevelopment of this vital city center in Frankfort.”
The transit center will occupy part of the site of the former Capital Plaza complex. Another part of the property, the proposed Parcel B and C development area on Clinton Street, has been identified for new development by Craig Turner of CRM Companies. That project is to include demolition of the former YMCA building, extension of Washington Street, new infrastructure, and retail, dining, office space and housing.
“This transit center is the first step in the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Capital Plaza site, and a catalyst for the activation of our Downtown Frankfort Masterplan,” Wilkerson said. “We are incredibly grateful to Governor Beshear and Secretary Gray for their support of this project. We look forward to the extension of Washington Street, new housing, businesses and a more vibrant neighborhood that connects to our historic downtown.”
Turner said the transit center project launches the development of a vital area of Frankfort. “We are grateful to be part of Frankfort’s growth, and excited about the vision for this area of downtown. We pride ourselves on being collaborative partners and look forward to getting to work.”
Jason Wright, Messer Construction operations vice president, said, “We are proud to be working alongside the City of Frankfort as the design-builder for this new transit center. Messer has been leading complex construction projects across Kentucky for the past 30+ years — working to build better lives for our customers, communities and each other. We are really excited to be able to positively impact the Frankfort community through this project.”
Melanie VanHouten of Josephine Sculpture Park added, “Public art creates interesting and beautiful places in our hometown that positively impact economic development as well. It also reflects the identity of our diverse communities and we look forward to partnering with the city on this innovative project.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.