After months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the playground at Lakeview Park is now open, however families are playing at their own risk. A sign has been posted saying the "playground equipment is not cleaned on a regular basis."
The park is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.
The skate park is also open with a 10-person maximum limit at one time.
Pickleball courts are open for doubles play. Players must follow posted guidelines.
The disc golf course is open with goal baskets covered to prevent contact. Players are asked not to share equipment with those outside of their immediate household.
The dog park is open with a 10-person maximum limit at one time.
The shelter and pavilion are available for rental. Reservations must be made through parks office and are limited to groups of 50 people or less.
The walking trails are open for use. No restroom facilities will be available for use.
The athletic fields can be reserved by private organizations based in Franklin County that want to practice. No competitive games or tournaments are allowed.
The splash pad will remain closed.
For all allowable parks activities, participants are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distance with others; to wear a mask when possible; and to practice effective hand washing and sanitizing following facility use.
