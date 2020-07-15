Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.