Dear editor,

I would like to invite the administrators of the Visit Frankfort social media pages on Facebook and Instagram to visit Frankfort, Kentucky.

From seasonal brews, concerts and eclectic food trucks at Sig Luscher, to intriguing tattoo artists on St. Clair Street, Frankfort really has a lot to offer. Check out the party at The Brick Alley or maybe take in a wine tasting at Capital Cellars.

I keep up on upcoming events in Frankfort by following these businesses on social media. You can actually find a few titles on effective social media campaigns at the Paul Sawyier Public Library at 319 Wapping St.

I'd love to see you down here!

Patrick Carrico

Frankfort

