Letter carriers in Franklin County collected more than 27,000 pounds of food for a local food pantry as part of the national Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 13. 

“We’re proud of our letter carriers and all of the people on our mail routes who contributed food this year,” said Troy Wood, a letter carrier who coordinated the drive. ”Every year people are happy to contribute food.”

051723 Stamp out hunger

Letter carrier Troy Wood stands with some of the food donated as part of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Photo submitted)

