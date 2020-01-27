Frankfort and Franklin County are still not accepting household paper recyclables, though the Lexington Recycling Center is accepting some paper products.
The city and the county have not collected paper products for recycling since last May. At the time, the City of Lexington announced that it would not accept paper for recycling “due to an overabundance of material in domestic markets.” Frankfort and Franklin County are among several Central Kentucky communities that take recycling materials to the Lexington plant.
The city and county briefly paused its collection of all recyclables due to the Lexington Recycling Center’s temporary closure for renovations. Frankfort and Franklin County resumed their collection last week.
Last Wednesday, Lexington announced that it would place six yellow paper recycling bins throughout that city to collect newspapers, office paper, paper mail, magazines and catalogs.
Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward said that Lexington’s paper recycling bins are an extension of a pilot program the city created last year. Surrounding communities that send recyclables to the Lexington Recycle Center have not been told to start sending paper products again, she said.
Woodward said that she and Bryon Roberts, the superintendent of Frankfort’s Solid Waste Department, have a meeting this week with the Lexington Recycle Center to discuss “what the future holds.”
In the meantime, Woodward said residents should continue following past advice the solid waste departments have distributed, such as reducing the use of paper products in their homes and putting the correct items in the recycling bin. Accepted items are plastic jugs with necks, steel or aluminum food and drink cans and corrugated cardboard.
Katie Beard, the director of Frankfort’s Public Works Department, said the city isn’t sure when it will be able to accept paper recyclables again. Adopting a bin system like Lexington’s may be something Frankfort could consider in the future, once paper recycling resumes, she said.
“We are keeping that option open,” Beard said of sending recyclables to another facility for processing. Factors like price and collection regulations would need to be considered, she said.
For city residents, recycling rules are the same as they have been for a few months, Beard said.