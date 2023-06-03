Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has named Frankfort native Liz Rodgers as Lexington’s third chief information officer.

“Liz has over 20 years of experience in public sector information technology, working for Kentucky state government,” Gorton said. “She is committed to customer service and continuous improvement, and so are we.”

Liz Rodgers

Liz Rodgers (Photo provided)

