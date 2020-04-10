City of Frankfort residents will still have their recycling picked up despite the Lexington Recycle Center shutdown.
The Lexington Recycle Center announced Wednesday that the collection of residential recycling will stop for several weeks because a shaft that moves recyclables for sorting broke down at the center on Tuesday.
According to the City of Lexington press release, the company that makes parts for the recycling equipment is shut down for at least three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Frankfort Division of Solid Waste Superintendent Byron Roberts confirmed to The State Journal that city residents will still have their recycling picked up despite the mechanical failure at the Lexington facility.
“They will not see any change to their curbside collection,” Roberts said.
The city is close to securing a new facility to take recyclables to in the interim, he added.
On Thursday, Franklin County told residents that any recyclables that they cannot store at home until the shutdown is over will be taken to the landfill.
For more information on city recycling, call the City of Frankfort’s Division of Solid Waste at 502-875-8527 or 502-352-2088. Information is also available at frankfort.ky.gov and on Facebook at the Frankfort, Kentucky City Hall page.
