Christmas Magic will spread through Liberty Hall Historic Site on Friday evening as it hosts a night of wondrous magic, witty antics and clever tricks with Darshwood: The Whiskey Wizard.

Affectionately known as “The Charming Trickster, himself,” Richard E. Darshwood will present a highly-interactive program in the famous Brown family parlor amid the “Liberty Hallidays,” the historic site’s latest exhibition on celebrations of the past.

112922 Christmas Magic

