A Census Quilt made by the Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association will be featured in libraries around the Commonwealth.
The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives announced the display in a press release. KEHA made the quilt in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau. The quilt has one block to represent each of Kentucky's 120 counties.
"The quilt will travel across the Commonwealth to highlight each county’s significance and remind Kentuckians that every person must be counted to ensure Kentucky has appropriate congressional representation and federal funding," KDLA said in the release.
The 2020 Kentucky Census Quilt was first showcased in Paducah's National Quilt Museum. The tour includes displays in libraries and extension offices in the following counties: Breckinridge, Boyle, Estill, Fayette, Graves, Jackson, McLean, Monroe, Oldham, Pendleton, Rockcastle, Spencer, Union, and Wolfe.
At the end of tour, the quilt will be on display in the lobby of KDLA's office in Frankfort.