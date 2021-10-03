The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet launched a permanent service on Friday to expand options for Kentuckians to renew their state driver’s licenses and ID cards remotely through a mail-in renewal program.
The revamped mail-in service is administered solely by the Cabinet, part of the phased transfer of licensing services to KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices from local Offices of the Circuit Court Clerks. All counties will transfer services by June 30, 2022. 67 counties will have those services move to the regional offices by the end of October.
“The mail-in program builds upon the successful summer launch of Kentucky’s first online driver’s license renewal service,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Both services maximize convenience by helping the majority of cardholders tackle an important to-do on their own time without visiting a licensing office.”
The mail-in program offers the following services:
• Renewal of a four-year driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card.
• Card must expire within six months or have been expired for less than a year, and the applicant wants to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID).
• Request new driver’s license, combo motorcycle/operator license, ID card if you need to update your address. One valid proof of address change is required. A list of acceptable documents can be found here.
• Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards). Card will be mailed to the address on file.
Hard-copy cards will be mailed within 10-15 business days after successful processing.
“Kentucky is bringing back a better, permanent version of the mail-in in program that was temporarily offered during most of 2020 to limit COVID-19 exposure at our driver licensing regional offices,” state Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “The mail-in program is the only renewal service KYTC offers that allows cardholders to do the following tasks remotely: replace a lost or stolen card, update a mailing address, and pay by check. As we look to modernize licensing, we recognize some Kentuckians prefer to do business in multiple ways and this service caters to our diverse population.”
Kentuckians now have three options to renew credentials: online, by mail or in person. A list of services offered through each renewal method, as well as more details about the mail-in program, are now available at drive.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.