The Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals, a no-kill shelter, will host a celebration for its 20th anniversary Sunday, July 16, from 2-4 p.m. at the facility at 14 Fido Court.

The event will feature door prizes, vendors and food trucks, and there will be a special prize given to animals that were adopted from L.I.F.E. House.

