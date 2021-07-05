Maud Foster has spent most of her life living on farms, and she thinks it’s played a role in reaching her 100th birthday.

“If I’d been raised in the city I probably wouldn’t have been here,” she said at her birthday celebration Monday at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation.

“If you’re out on the farm you’re not out somewhere else,” she said. “There is always work to do on the farm. There’s never a dull moment.”

Foster was born July 5, 1921, in Glasgow, Kentucky, one of 13 children who grew up on a farm.

Foster also lived for a time on a farm in Bagdad, and in Greenwood, Indiana. She’s been a resident of Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation since 2017.

Family and friends came to celebrate her birthday Monday, bringing presents that included bourbon balls and a lot of popcorn.

One of Foster’s favorite things to do is sing.

“I love to sing,” she said. “I love dancing too, but that’s out now. I went (dancing) a few times when I was 90. I loved every minute of it. All your cares are left behind. I couldn’t dance too good, but that didn’t bother me.”

Getting to 100 wasn’t a goal for Foster, but it’s one she’s happy to have reached.

“You know, I never thought that I would see 100, but here I am,” she said. “I am grateful for my health. I just want people to be happy and kind to each other.”

