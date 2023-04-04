A familiar sight has returned to the roof of St. Paul's United Methodist Church as the more than 30-year-old steeple was returned to its rightful spot overlooking U.S. 60.

Ed McClure, the church's trustee chair said that the steeple had been built with the rest of the structure in the late 80s. It was removed last October when St. Paul's began the process of replacing its roof. 

