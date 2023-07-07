Editor’s note: This is the eighth in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council.
Lifting as We Climb: African American Women’s Leadership
In the early 1900s Black women were becoming more active in areas of society where they previously hadn’t — such as education, healthcare, church service and club work.
Not long after the Civil War, in 1871, Mattie E. Anderson used her own money to start the Frankfort Female High School on West Clinton Street. Thirteen years later when Clinton Street High School opened on the road’s east end it was headed by principal William H. Mayo and all 11 teachers were female.
There were also African American women who were faculty members when the State Normal School for Colored Persons (Kentucky State University) began operation in the late 1800s.
One local woman who embraced the multiple roles being offered to Black women at the time was Ida Joyce Jackson, who was born in Ohio but moved south after high school to work as an assistant to Mayo. In 1888, she accepted a teaching position at the institution and the following year married the school’s first president John Henry Jackson.
Ida was a proponent of club work. While in Frankfort, she formed the National Reading Circle — a charter club of the Kentucky Association of Colored Women — and served as an officer in The Mutual Aid Club. She was selected as the Kentucky representative in 1895 and attended the Atlanta Congress of Women, where she successfully submitted a resolution to make the Congress permanent.
In 1895, many women’s organizations united to form the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs (NACWC) and adopted “Lifting as We Climb” as its motto. Eight years later the Kentucky Association of Colored Women’s Clubs (KACWC) [previously known as the State Federation of Women’s Clubs of Kentucky] was formed with 13 clubs, including one in the capital city.
One of KACWC’s founders was Frankfort’s Tabitha Murphy Anderson, who initially chaired NACWC committees on railway conditions, home economics and the rural department, before being elected vice president of the state organization in 1922.
A Missouri native, Tabitha attended Simmons University and Hampton Institute in Louisville. She went on to become a teacher and the first State Supervisor of Negro Schools in Kentucky. Tabitha married Dr. Charles W. Anderson Sr. in 1897 and 13 years later the couple moved to 319 W. Clinton St., adjacent to the Old Capitol. Dr. Anderson was one of three Black doctors who worked at the segregated Winnie A. Scott Hospital.
At least 25 clubs formed for a variety of purposes and services were affiliated with KACWC by the onset of the 20th century. They included:
• A.M.E. Church Aid Club
• American War Mothers
• Artistic Ten
• Children’s Union
• Corinthian Baptist Church Aid Club
• Corinthian Church True Link Circle
• Domestic Economy Club
• Earnest Workers’ Club
• Economic Club
• First Aid Circle
• First Baptist Church Club
• Golden Link Circle
• Ladies Industrial Club
• Misses Scholarship Loan Club
• Normal Reading Circle
• North Side Canning Club
• O.K. Glass Circle, Junior Club
• Red Cross Auxiliary
• Social Economic Club
• Teachers Reading Circle
• Winnie A. Scott Memorial Hospital Club
• Women’s Improvement Club
• Woman’s Progressive Club
• Young Reapers’ Club
Frankfort-specific groups that included both men and women were the Capital City Club; Jolly Eights; Grad Club; Jazz Moms; Pleasurettes; Ebonettes; Brickhouse; Brickettes; and New Direction.
In what the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report terms as “one of the most important outcomes of women’s club activism in Frankfort was the establishment of a hospital for African Americans under the leadership of Winnie A. Scott.”
Born in the capital city in 1864, Scott started her teaching career in Bagdad before moving on to Lawrenceburg and then settling back in her hometown at Clinton Street High School, where she later became assistant principal.
Scott never stopped learning. When the State Normal School for Colored Persons opened in 1887 with Jackson as president and three teachers, she was among the 55 enrolled students. Three years later — in 1890 when the institution became a land grant college — Scott was one of five members of the first graduating class.
When the Women’s Improvement Hospital Club formed in 1910, Scott served on the board. Under her tutelage the club raised enough funding to purchase and repurpose “a two-story dwelling” into a modern hospital.
Opened in 1915, the hospital was located at 229 E. Second St. — across from Scott’s South Frankfort residence. Following her death five years later, it was renamed — Winnie A. Scott Memorial Hospital — in her honor.
According to the report, it was the only hospital in the city that served African Americans until 1959, when the formerly whites-only facility desegregated.
“There was no hospital for Blacks to go to, unless it was an emergency,” writes Margaret McIntosh in her book, “Community Memories: A Glimpse of African American Life in Frankfort, Kentucky.” “And if it was an emergency, they had to go in the back way and be operated on and after they recovered, they’d bring them back out and take them home.”
The Winnie A. Scott Memorial Hospital was supported by Frankfort’s Federation of Women’s Clubs. Funding was raised through pledge cards from donors as is evidenced by a 1921 collection envelope for an annual winter coal offering, which was donated to the Capital City Museum by Rick Wilson. Two years later a news article referencing the coal fund noted that $150 had been raised from Kings Daughters, city and county governments and individual donors.
“Winnie Scott’s home still stands across the street from the site of her hospital,” Vicki Birenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer, told The State Journal.
Building a new society
While African American women’s clubs flourished in the early decades of the 20th century, Blacks were also creating new social and cultural venues.
One way of highlighting the advancement of local African Americans was through hosting a fair showcasing Black accomplishments. One such fair was held in Frankfort in 1906.
“The best and most enterprising of our colored population have formed an association for the purpose of giving an agricultural and horticultural fair,” the Frankfort Roundabout reported, adding that it hoped the event was successful and would be continued.
In newspaper articles from 1906 and 1908, the fairs were held at Glenwood Park and Fairgrounds, which was located along Owenton Turnpike (now known as Holmes Street) near Thorn Hill approximately one mile northeast of Frankfort.
Records regarding how long the fair went on for were unable to be located. However, the organization, which would come to be known as the Franklin County Colored Agricultural and Industrial Association, continued in existence until at least the mid-1910s, when Dr. E.E. Underwood was listed as president.
Underwood also delivered the keynote address during the laying of the cornerstone for the Grand United Order of Odd Fellows, a lodge that would become symbolic of a new society being built by Blacks.
He said the crowd was gathered to “lay the cornerstone of this building which shall be dedicated to the dissemination of the principles of friendship, love and truth and which shall stand as a pensive monument to the genius, the industry and the frugality of the Negro race … While this is truly an auspicious day in the history of Oddfellowship in Frankfort, it also marks an important step in the development of our little city to which we are devoted with much of that tender feeling with which the Jews revered Jerusalem, and to which we say, as (poet William) Cowper to England, ‘With all thy faults, I love thee still.’”
Unfortunately, a fire destroyed the building in 1905 and a new three-story, stone building to house the Odd Fellows lodge was constructed at the corner of Clinton and Washington streets. Local African Americans paid the $10,000 cost to finance the building, which was built by Thomas L. Brooks, a Black contractor, and John Ecton, an African American stonemason.
The Odd Fellows Building, which was demolished in the late 1960s as part of the city’s urban renewal program, also included a restaurant and People’s Pharmacy on the first floor, a banquet hall on the second floor and a Masonic lodge hall on the third floor. Among the primary occupants of the building was the Capitol City Lodge No. 1597 of the Grand United Order of Odd Fellows; Industrial Legion Lodge No. 3102; Knights of Pythias Young Men’s Pride Lodge No. 12; and Mosaic Templars of America Trinity Chapter No. 3251.
Odd Fellows organizations like Frankfort’s chapter provided economic assistance and other aid to African Americans. Brooks, who was both the contractor for the building project and served as an officer in the Capital City Lodge for more than 20 years, was also a pioneer. He submitted a plan to the lodge to offer insurance to Blacks. It was the first time a grand lodge in the state had considered such an offer.
Across Washington Street from the Odd Fellows Building, the Empress Theater was opened in 1914 by J.W. Rankin, a white man who hired African Americans to work in the theater, which hosted both performances and movies.
“This house gives a young Negro an opportunity of equal rights for the same money. He gets the same service,” a review of the grand opening stated.
Parts one through seven can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/african-americans-very-literally-built-this-town/article_6249e51a-2469-11ed-b871-bba4a4457df5.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/frankfort-is-only-union-capital-that-fell-to-the-confederacy/article_9815afe2-3f41-11ed-9330-f74fe05b7e5b.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/challenges-abound-for-local-blacks-following-civil-war/article_62d9e498-5aa2-11ed-9ff5-9fc928373a6a.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/ku-klux-klans-attack-on-mail-carrier-suspended-postal-service-in-frankfort/article_dcbca284-ad66-11ed-8332-a373de02e1b1.html and https://www.state-journal.com/education/education-of-local-blacks-took-center-stage-after-civil-war/article_2a868076-bdc9-11ed-b1cf-73a98c1cb677.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/separate-coach-law-signals-jim-crows-arrival-in-frankfort/article_ee5506aa-d541-11ed-a7ef-375d0b46b6b8.html and https://www.state-journal.com/education/decades-before-rosa-parks-was-frankforts-carrie-conley/article_c0c4fb10-0ad8-11ee-bf83-834414878384.html
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.