Together Frankfort hosted a candlelight vigil Friday to take a stand against human detention camps on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Participants gathered along Capital Avenue to participate in the Lights for Liberty Nationwide Vigil, in which people from 700 cities across the nation lit candles at 9 p.m. and shared a moment of silence.
The event began with speeches from activists opposed to the Trump administration's immigration policy. About 175 people were in attendance. Speakers included Mayor Bill May, state Rep. Joe Graviss, R-Versailles, and the Rev. Sandy Lacey, of the First Presbyterian Church. The vigil also featured musical performances by Nate Orshan and Jeri Katherine Howell.