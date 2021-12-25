Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest News

top story

'Lights on Farmbrook': Howes entertaining neighbors with Christmas light show

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
'Lights on Farmbrook': Howes entertaining neighbors with Christmas light show
122421_HoweLights_hb_web-2.jpg

Andrew and Erin Howe invite the community to enjoy their Christmas light show at 400 Farmbrook Circle through the first week of January. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

If you had trouble getting in the Christmas spirit, it's not too late. Just drive by 400 Farmbrook Circle and it will for sure bring a smile to your face and the feeling of Christmas to your heart.

This year, Andrew Howe and his wife, Erin, doubled their Christmas light show display and now have 3,500 LED lights that twinkle along with 35 minutes worth of your favorite Christmas songs. 

"It's a really cool Christmas light show synchronized to Christmas music," Andrew said.

"My wife is really into decorating for Christmas. This was a way for me to get into decorating for Christmas while using my skills and doing things I’m into."

Andrew is a software engineer based in Frankfort, but works for the company Salesforce out of San Francisco. 

He said setting up the light show was a huge networking project using a light controller. 

"I’m a software engineer and have a bit of expertise in that field, but I was still outside of my comfort zone," he said. "You combine the pleasures of making sure all the lights on the Christmas tree work and being able to fix the internet when it goes out. It's a lot of problem solving."

122421_HoweLights_hb_web-1.jpg

A talking light Christmas tree sings the lyrics to the songs. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

 

He said that he thinks there's enough resources out there that it's something anyone can do; he just recommends they take it slow and do one piece at time and then add to it.

As cars drive up to the front of the property, a sign along the side of the house invites them to tune their radio stations to 101.1 FM to hear the music.

Andrew said it's been a hit among his neighbors, even though he thought they might not like it because of all the flashing. 

"I don't know what we would do if we had grinches in the neighborhood," he said. "But, they love it. They'll drive by and listen and watch one of the songs. We get a lot of compliments."

Andrew said Erin loves it too. 

"She helps me put it up and take it down, build the components for it and we pick the songs together," he said. "It’s been a fun project to do together."

122421_HoweLights_submitted-3.jpg

Erin and Andrew Howe with their sons, Silas, 4 months old, Caleb, 5, and Colton, 3. (Photo submitted)

 

They also have three sons, Caleb, 5, Colton, 3, and Silas, 4 months old, who enjoy the light show. 

"The boys love it," Andrew said. "They’ll sing the songs and get the songs stuck in their heads. They love when their friends come to see it and we go out and talk to them."

The Howes will keep the light show up until at least the first week of January. They will take it down when weather allows. 

To learn more about the show and its installation process, follow Lights on Farmbrook on Facebook. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription