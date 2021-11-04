The Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library are celebrating 15 years of operating the Lilian Lindsey Bookstore and want to thank all those volunteers who helped to keep the store going over all those years.

Lilian Lindsey

Lilian Lindsey 

The store is celebrating Monday through Nov. 15 and will hold a sale in the store all week, discounting all items 15%. In addition, members of the Friends will be eligible for an additional 10% off.

Customers making purchases that week will be able to enter a drawing for 15 $15 store gift certificates. A similar promotion will take place on the Friends' FaceBook page. 

Lilian Lindsey, the founder, will do the drawing in the store on Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Come celebrate by visiting the Lilian Lindsey Bookstore. Store hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

