With a flag between his paws and patriotic tie, Lionel was ready for the Fourth of July in this photo from New Leash on Life. Lionel passed away Sunday night. The Franklin County Humane Society will be releasing details on how it will remember the cat at a later date.
Frankfort’s favorite feline, Lionel — the resident cat at New Leash on Life — passed away Sunday night.
“It is with a broken heart and tears in our eyes we share with you that our beloved, Lionel, crossed the Rainbow Bridge last night,” New Leash on Life wrote in a social media post, adding that his passing was peaceful.
“He was surrounded by those who cared for him while letting him know he was well loved. We will miss our funny, furry friend who has brought us so much joy and laughter.”
Lionel was a neighborhood feral kitten when he made his home with the volunteers and patrons of New Leash on Life, the humane society’s thrift shop located at 415 W. Broadway, in 2012.
Not only was Lionel the first cat to go through the Franklin County Humane Society’s Trap, Neuter, Return program, he also became the face of the program, according to John Hibbard, humane society president.
“I know this comes as a shock to a great many of you all, as it does to us,” he stated. “Lionel will forever be remembered by the Franklin County Humane Society.”
Lionel is now reunited with his lifelong friend and former shopmate, Blondie, who passed away a few years ago.
“We know Lionel touched lives both near and far,” stated New Leash on Life’s social media post, which went on to ask others to share their favorite memory of the cat.
Mary Lynn Collins wrote that Lionel had just visited her a week or so ago and she was sorry to hear of his passing.
“He certainly was good for the mission there,” she added.
Kim Hedden said Lionel will be missed by many.
“My thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Thank you for giving him an amazing home,” she remarked.
Ann Brandt shared that she always enjoyed seeing Lionel and Blondie at New Leash on Life.
“Since moving out of state, I have enjoyed following his photos,” she wrote. “So sorry we’ve lost him.”
Hibbard said the humane society would be releasing details on how it plans to remember Lionel in the near future.
In the meantime, those wishing to make a donation in Lionel’s memory may do so at New Leash on Life or the humane society, which recently moved into its new facility at 100 Companion Place off Flynn Avenue.
R.I.P., sweet Lionel. He was a good kitty!
