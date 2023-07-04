Frankfort’s favorite feline, Lionel — the resident cat at New Leash on Life — passed away Sunday night.

“It is with a broken heart and tears in our eyes we share with you that our beloved, Lionel, crossed the Rainbow Bridge last night,” New Leash on Life wrote in a social media post, adding that his passing was peaceful.

Patriotic Lionel

With a flag between his paws and patriotic tie, Lionel was ready for the Fourth of July in this photo from New Leash on Life. Lionel passed away Sunday night. The Franklin County Humane Society will be releasing details on how it will remember the cat at a later date.
Lionel

Lionel relaxes on a sofa at New Leash on Life. He passed away Sunday night. (Photo submitted)

