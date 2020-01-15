Cleaning up Franklin County starts with residents, officials say, and online resources provide them with ways to get involved and even get paid to pick up.
Bluegrass Greensource is encouraging residents to clean up Franklin County roads with its Litter Mapping app. The online app helps those interested in finding areas along county roads that need cleaning and gives them an opportunity to share with others what they’ve been able to do.
“Once they download the app, they can upload photos of their work, and a description of what they found or how much they picked up,” said Pattie Stivender, spokesperson for Bluegrass Greensource. “It will then mark on a map where they cleaned, so we can see what areas have been picked up.”
Although the app has been out for more than a year, Franklin County residents haven’t used it much, Stivender said.
But, she said, Bluegrass Greensource is continuing to meet with groups in the area to educate them about the importance of picking up litter. There’s a dual goal in litter mapping, she said — cleaning up and education.
“We do want the litter picked up, and we want to remove the litter from area roadways and water ways,” she said. “But at the same time, we want to work with people and let them know that while we talk a lot about sustainability and the environment, here’s one positive thing you can do to help your community.”
And winter, she said, is the perfect time to find litter and pick it up. While it may be a bit colder out, the lack of foliage during the winter season means that not only can you see the litter to pick it up, but you can get to it without having to fight limbs, branches and brambles.
Brittany Woodward, with Franklin County Solid Waste, hopes residents will use the app that there are places that need to be cleaned up.
“The more people who utilize that app and see that we do need help, the more likely someone will say, ‘Maybe I can spend an hour on my weekend and go clean up that stretch of road’,” she said.
Woodward added she’s recently received state funding to provide nonprofit groups with grant money for cleaning up some roads later this year.
Starting next month, she’ll be taking applications from certified nonprofit organizations to clean up stretches of road the solid waste department has identified as needing cleaning up. Organizations can earn up to $100 per mile for cleaning up the roads, for up to 15-mile stretches of road.
“I guess you could say it’s a trash-for-cash program,” she says. “Primarily it’s church groups and youth organizations who participate. The program goes through the calendar year, but any group who wants to do it, and qualifies, can do it anytime of the year. If they wanted to do a stretch of road in March, they could do that. It just depends on the weather.”
Woodward says she’ll start taking applications for litter cleanup in February and will assign areas for up to 10 groups, dependent on funding. Groups with their 501(c)3 paperwork who are interested in applying to the program can contact her at 502-875-8751 or via email at bwoodward@franklincountyky.com.
For more information on the litter mapping app, go to https://bggreensource.org/franklin-county-litter-mapping/.