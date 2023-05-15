Garden Club of Frankfort.jpeg

The Garden Club of Frankfort will host its Living in History Home and Garden Tour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. (Image provided)

Visitors will be able to tour some of Frankfort's fabulous homes and gardens as part of the Living in History Home and Garden Tour sponsored by the Garden Club of Frankfort from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 10. 

Seven homes and gardens in a myriad of locations around the city are sure to catch visitors by surprise. One such home is tucked away on the east side of Frankfort above what used to be a wallpaper store.

