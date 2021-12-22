One recent morning, after the Dec. 10 tornado hit Western Kentucky, Pastor Rosby Glover of First Baptist Church woke up and realized that God had spoken to him.
“God said, 'Why don’t you get the churches together,'” Glover said.
So, Glover reached out to Pastor Les Whitlock at First Corinthian Baptist Church, “and he took over,” he said.
The two churches also asked the congregation of St. John AME Church to join them in collecting donations of items for the tornado victims in Western Kentucky. In five days, the churches collected enough items to fill a 15-foot UHaul truck. New Harvest Assembly of God and Immanuel Baptist Church also assisted in collecting donations.
"We're calling it Load the Truck," Whitlock said.
They collected hygiene products, cleaning supplies, toys, first aid supplies, baby formula and food, nonperishable food items and more. Whitlock drove the items to Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Whitlock, a native of Bowling Green, has several family members there — none of them was harmed during the storms.
His nephew Stacy Beason, pastor of Trinity Full Gospel Church, had several members of his congregation suffer damage to their properties. Some of the items Whitlock delivered went to Beason’s church.
Whitlock’s sister, Anna Beason, a board member of the George Washington Carver Center, was also going to assist Whitlock in distributing the donated items to those in need. Another family member, Ron Whitlock, of New Beginnings Christian Church, was also going to help distribute donations.
A friend of Whitlock’s, the Rev. Terry Duncan of Greater Macedonia Church, lost his son, daughter-in-law and their four children in the storms. Whitlock was going to make sure that his family received some of the donations as well.
“Rich or poor, everyone has been affected by the tornado,” Whitlock said. “The tornado does not discriminate. It wiped out a lot of people.”
Whitlock said he and his congregation represent Matthew 25:
“'For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’ Then the righteous will answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’”
Whitlock said he wants to help those who can’t help themselves.
“We can pray, but we need to do something about it,” Whitlock said. “We need to reach out to help someone and make sure they get assisted. We represent the community and city and we want to show that the capital city does care.
“Above all, we want to go to heaven and we want to hear the Lord say, 'Well done.'”
The churches will continue to collect items through Sunday. Those items will be taken to the Consolidated Baptist District Association, which will deliver the donations to Western Kentucky.
“We try to take care of those in need,” Glover said. “It was them this time, maybe it will be us next time. We have to come together as one to do what we can to help each other.”
