Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is now set to be a covenant partner of The Fuller Center for Housing.

Volunteers are invited to Capital City Christian Church on Saturday, July 22, as the Fuller Center for Housing of Frankfort board welcomes a team from the Fuller Center Bike Adventure squad to help repair bicycles for local families in need. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and participants are asked to bring work gloves and a small toolbox. 

