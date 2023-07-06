Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is now set to be a covenant partner of The Fuller Center for Housing.
Volunteers are invited to Capital City Christian Church on Saturday, July 22, as the Fuller Center for Housing of Frankfort board welcomes a team from the Fuller Center Bike Adventure squad to help repair bicycles for local families in need. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and participants are asked to bring work gloves and a small toolbox.
A light breakfast will be followed by cycling safety demonstrations with lunch to follow.
In a press release, local board president Irma Johnson said that "the primary reason it transitioned to the Fuller Center during the pandemic is the international headquarters' guiding principles, which place emphasis on local decision-making rather than a top-down, bureaucratic approach.
"The Fuller Center believes that local leaders are in the best position to decide what our community needs, and the most effective ways to address those needs."
Named for co-founders Millard and Linda Fuller, who previously co-founded Habitat for Humanity in 1976, The Fuller Center for Housing's mission, along with that of the Frankfort center, is to "extend a hand-up to families in need of simple, decent and affordable places to live."
Since 2005, the Fuller Center was started under a renewed commitment from the Fullers towards grass-roots, Christian-based principles stemming from time spent at the Koinonia Partners farm community in Sumter County, Georgia in the 1960s.
Millard Fuller passed away in 2009, with Linda continuing an active role in the organization's ministry.
For more information on the event and the new relationship with the Fuller Center, contact Amanda Davis at 502-545-4435 or visit the group's Facebook page.
