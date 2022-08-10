Starting out, Shaun Murphy never intended to sculpt all 45 U.S. presidents.
What began as a retirement project and a way to return to an art medium he loved, transformed into a two-year passion project that will be on display in downtown Frankfort at Broadway Clay beginning Aug. 19.
Murphy, who has lived in Frankfort since the early 2000s, said he has loved the medium since attending art school in his native England.
"When I went to art school at St. Albans [College of Art and Design] very early on and sculpture was actually my favorite thing there," Murphy remembered.
As much as he loved sculpture, his career took him in a different direction.
He said, "I moved into media, film and television production and have always had a media bias in all the jobs that I have had. This really was an opportunity, having retired to get back into it, something that I really enjoy."
Starting in February 2020, Murphy decided to try his hand at sculpting the early presidents as a way to get him back into the art form.
Shortly after he began those initial busts, COVID-19 brought the world to a grinding halt. With way more time on his hands than he had intended, he set out to produce a bust for each chief executive.
Last month, Murphy pulled a bust of Joe Biden out of the kiln. A total of 45 busts — all of them about a foot tall and eight-inches deep — were all produced by one man in just under 30 months.
He said he was trying to capture what he sees as each man's presidential features.
"They are all so different," Murphy notes. "All the different hairstyles, there was a period where they all had beards, then they didn't have beards. I suppose the challenging ones were those that had glasses and trying to build glasses into the sculpture."
Broadway Clay will host an opening reception for Murphy and his project on Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the busts will remain on display in the studio for an additional two weeks.
