Starting out, Shaun Murphy never intended to sculpt all 45 U.S. presidents.

What began as a retirement project and a way to return to an art medium he loved, transformed into a two-year passion project that will be on display in downtown Frankfort at Broadway Clay beginning Aug. 19.

Shaun Murphy and friends.jpeg

Local sculptor Shaun Murphy and his Presidential Series. (Courtesy of Skip Brewer)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription