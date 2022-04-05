One of Frankfort’s sons is coming home.
Artist, musician and Frankfort native Brandon Harrod will be holding an artist reception at Buddy’s Pizza on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. He will be installing his paintings, where they will be through the summer.
The paintings are from a series he called “Passers By.” In speaking with The State Journal, Harrod described the series as a take on stargazing, looking up at the sky and interpreting the shapes one may see.
“Looking at these pieces, I kind of imagine it looking up at the galaxy … standing out in an open field on a dark night, and looking up and just an array of colors, but then, for some reason, there’s these weird objects passing between you and the galaxy,” he explained.
Born and raised in Frankfort, Harrod went to Western Kentucky University after graduating from Frankfort High School in 1998. After earning a graphic design degree in 2005 and a degree in visual arts in 2007, he got married and moved back to Frankfort in 2008 before moving to Chicago in 2010.
He currently resides in Chicago with his wife, Nichole, and son, Arlo. They still come back to Frankfort to visit family two or three times a year.
While living in Frankfort before moving to Chicago, Harrod worked at Buddy’s Pizza and got to know the owner, Mike Hedden. Hedden has hosted Harrod’s work in the past, as well as other local artists such as Jennifer Zingg. Harrod has also had the opportunity to play music at Buddy’s when his band goes on tours.
“Buddy’s has always been really awesome and supportive of me over the years. I’d say in the last 10 years I’ve played (music) there at least three or four times, just kind of swinging through Frankfort on various tours and things,” Harrod said.
Harrod’s style is influenced by artists such as German-American artist Hans Hofmann, as well as by the pixelated look of video games from the 1980s. The pixelated influence is apparent when viewing his pieces.
Squares of color pop from a black or dark background. In some cases, just the opposite happens, as black squares interlock and lay over a colorful backdrop. Harrod said these darker squares, which are featured in his “Passers By” series, remind people of a black hole.
Harrod said he is excited to come back to Frankfort and showcase his art in a place that means so much to him. He is looking forward to meeting new people and discussing art over pizza.
“Have some beers, have some pizzas on-hand. I wanna just talk to people about art in Frankfort. I know a pizza place is a strange place to have an art show, but it really just kind of worked for me as the community. It’s where I met a lot of people in Frankfort after I moved back from college. It’s a really cool spot,” Harrod said.
The artist reception will be at Buddy’s Pizza at 212 W. Broadway St. on Saturday. There is no cost to enter.
Brandon Harrod’s art can be seen and purchased at his website, brandonharrod.wordpress.com, and on his Instagram page, @brandon.harrod.
