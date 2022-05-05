Local author Patty Norris Peavler will be signing copies of her new book, “At the Bend of the River: A Story of Frankfort, Kentucky,” at the Capital City Museum from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The text is a new addition to the legacy of local publishing at the museum. Covering the founding through contemporary history, Peavler provides an overview of the history of Frankfort  and Franklin County. At around 40 pages, “At the Bend of the River”is written for both residents and visitors.  

050522 At the Bend of the River

“We’ve been excited by Patty’s enthusiasm, knowledge, and drive to complete this publication. A life-long resident, her love of this community pours out through the pages of this wonderfully written book,” said Museum and Historic Sites Supervisor Eleanor Hasken-Wagner. 

Keeping the text local was paramount in the implementation. Peavler sourced locally drawn illustrations by Carolyn Mathews. The book was designed by Peavler in conjunction with designer Bob Lanham. The book is printed in Frankfort by JRS Printing.  

The book is available for purchase at the museum gift shop for $5. Pre-ordering is available via the museum’s online store. Those who  pre-order will be able to pick up a signed copy during the Downtown Derby Celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Starting Monday, the book will be available for shipping and for pick-up during the museum regular hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). An additional signing is being planned for Frankfort Heritage Week next week. For additional information please see the Capital City Museum’s Facebook page.  

The museum, which specializes in presenting and sharing stories of Frankfort and Franklin County, is located at 325 Ann St. and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday with free admission. Contact the museum front desk for any inquiries at 502-696-0607.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription