On Monday, a Frankfort barbershop will be offering free haircuts for kids in eighth-grade and under in an effort to give back to the community.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Moe Shands' Barbershop, located at 21 Reilly Road, and it will feature three barbers giving haircuts to boys and girls on a first come, first serve basis. 

A barbershop bash

Moe Shands gives away a free haircut to Tavion Thomas, 11, in 2017. (State Journal file photo)

