Sixteen downtown businesses are participating in the Kentucky Hot Brown Trail May 1-6.

The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission, Downtown Frankfort Inc. and the City of Frankfort will kick off Derby Week with the Kentucky Hot Brown Trail. Restaurants and shops will be offering Hot Brown-themed specials and discounts in celebration of Derby week. Participating businesses are offering all kinds of specialties associated with hot browns — appetizers, breakfast items, cocktails and themed merchandise.

