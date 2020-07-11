Many Downtown Frankfort businesses are on board with Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate.
Beshear issued the executive order on Thursday which requires Kentuckians to wear masks inside businesses or anywhere social distancing standards cannot be met.
The State Journal asked a handful of businesses in the downtown Frankfort area their thoughts on masking.
“Upon reopening, we immediately asked anyone coming in person to come over to our sanitation station,” said Elle Travis, shop manager at Completely Kentucky. “And as you can see from the signage around the store … that we require masks.”
“We fully support it,” she said, referring to the mandate.
She explained that she has a newborn and that there are many staff members who are either “at risk” or have someone at home who’s “at risk,” and that this was all to keep them safe and their customers.
In fact, that sentiment was a common answer among local businesses.
“We’ve implemented a policy since we were able to open up,” said James Shane, owner of White Rabbit Art and Tattoo, adding that it is for the safety of their staff, clients, the U.S. and his daughter who is “medically fragile.”
Ismael Valladares, owner of Mi Fiesta, said he liked that Beshear made it “mandatory.” He said it made things a little harder on his business, but he also wanted to “keep everybody safe.”
“Everybody has to do their part,” he said, “I’m doing my part and I hope everyone is doing that” which makes his job “easier.” He also said he was glad that the mandate was for all businesses.
“It's not just me it’s everybody.”
Some businesses didn’t want to get political, like Goodwood Brewing who didn’t want to comment. Others like Rick Paul, owner of Rick's White Light Diner, jumped straight into pandemic politics.
“We’re not a Trump kind of a place,” he said. “It’s been proven that the only way to get a handle on this virus is to wear a mask and to distance … and we have a president that won’t wear a mask and so his followers in large part are saying ‘to hell with it if he’s not wearing one I won’t wear one.’”
Paul added, “If you don’t want to wear a mask then go somewhere else. That’s our attitude.” Paul said he has lost one regular customer so far that refused to wear a mask.
It’s a shame the employees at restaurant drive thru’s don’t wear their mask right . Leave their noses out and looking on back they’ll have it on there chin’s. It’s the owners and managers that don’t enforce or demand their employees to comply , it’s nasty.
