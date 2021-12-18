121921.Salvation Army-Quire Adams_ly.jpg

Frankfort City Police Chief Chuck Adams, right, and Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire took part in the Salvation Army's Bell-A-Rama Saturday at Kroger East. With Quire and Adams are Kendra Quire, left, and Kendall Quire. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Whenever Salvation Army Maj. Kurt Sayre needs help, he doesn’t have to look far.

“I’ve been with the Salvation Army 30 years, and I’ve been in a lot of towns, but Frankfort is by far the most generous,” Sayre said Saturday, “and the people are so nice. They’ve all been good towns, but the people are so nice I can’t get over it.”

The Salvation Army hosted its first Bell-A-Rama Saturday at Kroger East with local officials serving as bell ringers in one-hour slots between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“I actually stole the idea from the Salvation Army in Williamsburg, Virginia,” said Sayre, who has been in Frankfort for three years. “They did 12 hours at Walmart with the husband on one side and the wife on the other.

“I went to my advisory board and we talked about inviting local celebrities to ring the bell. It’s wonderful how people donate their time.”

Ringing the bell for the Salvation Army on Saturday were Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, Frankfort Police Department Chief Chuck Adams, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Franklin County Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, Cable 10, Kelly Everman, City Commissioner Kelly May and state Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort.

“I don’t think anyone turned us down,” said John Paul, a member of the Salvation Army advisory board. “Frankfort is an exceptionally giving community.”

Bell ringers are used for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, its holiday fundraiser.

“This is wonderful,” Jackie Hernandez, a member of the Salvation Army advisory board, said. “Sheriff Quire has organized all the first responders (to ring bells). He’s done a wonderful job, and he’s actually done it on his own.”

Quire and Adams worked together during the noon-1 p.m. slot Saturday.

“I started organizing first responders about six or seven years ago when there was a burglary at the Salvation Army and someone stole some kettles,” Quire said. “It was just something I felt we needed to do, and I’ve kept going since then.”

“The Salvation Army supports so many people,” Adams said. “I don’t think people realize what all they do.”

The Salvation Army in Frankfort serves Franklin and Anderson counties.

“When you look at what we get from Anderson County and then see the receipts in the bucket, they’re also a very giving community,” Paul said.

The Salvation Army worked with Kroger Manager Donald Henry on this year’s Bell-A-Rama. The organization used unmanned kiosks in some stores this holiday season but also had some volunteers work at kettles.

“I can’t say enough about our volunteers,” Sayre said. “They’ve been wonderful with a capital ‘W.’”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription