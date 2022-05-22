The Capital City Quilts of Valor held its first presentation ceremony on Sunday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4075 on Second Street.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOV) is a national organization that makes quilts, either by hand or machine, and awards them to a service member or veteran touched by war.
With more than 500 groups nationwide, the QOV has awarded more than 300,000 quilts since 2003. The Capital City group was founded in April. The presentation marks the first quilts to come from the contingent.
Group Leader Debbie Brown, who was the president of the Central Kentucky Homemakers Quilt Guild, said she got the idea to get involved with the QOV after seeing a group in South Carolina display quilts of valor in their state capital.
With that inspiration, Brown contacted QOV representatives for Kentucky, thinking that her group could produce some quilts for a Veterans Day event.
“I found out that there were over 100 service members and veterans on a wait list for quilts,” she said. “We (in the guild) decided to start chipping away at the wait list. The more we talked about it, the more we began to realize how many connections we had to the military.”
With that, the Capital City QOV Group was founded in April with 11 members.
Going forward the group is actively recruiting members and are hoping for a big turnout at their inaugural meeting on June 2 at 7 p.m. at the Franklin County Extension Office.
Other than recruiting new members, Brown says they will also be doing fundraising. She said that one blanket can cost between $200 and $300.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Capital City QOV or nominate a veteran or service member to receive a quilt, can get more information at www.qovf.org.
