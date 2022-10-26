Around 20 people were on hand Tuesday night as representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Protect Kentucky Access held an informational meeting at Paul Sawyier Public Library.
The goal of the session was to inform the public about the second and third order of effects should either state amendment be passed on election day, Nov. 8.
Amendment 2 is the more derisive of the pieces of legislation. Opponents of say that the wording is confusing and it will have several adverse affects on women's access to reproductive health care across the the commonwealth.
The ballot will read:
"Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?"
"That is confusing to me," ACLU of Kentucky Campaign Manager Heather Ayer told the assembled crowd. "That is confusing to a lot of Kentuckians. What we are seeing mostly is that a lot of people do not know this is on the ballot and when they find out it is on the ballot it is then hard to figure out if they should vote yes or vote no."
Ayer stated that if Amendment 2 passes that it will effectively ban all abortions regardless of certain factors such as rape, incest or mortal danger to the person who is giving birth.
Kentucky Rep. Joni L. Jenkins (D-Jefferson) was also in attendance to address the room about the finer points of the both amendments.
She too focused primarily on the legal ramifications on not only a person who got an abortion, but also anyone who assisted them, including medical professionals.
If passed, the amendment would make abortions a Class D felony, which can carry a one- to five-year prison sentence.
Jenkins said that there is a narrow exception to the abortion ban.
"A licensed physician can perform the medical procedure necessary with reasonable medical judgement to prevent the death or substantial risk of death due to physical condition or to prevent a serious permanent impairment of a life sustaining organ in a pregnant woman," Jenkins read.
She then noted that the exception is still tied up in the court system, but she said that the exception contains nebulous language that could be left up to interpretation.
"What we have seen already in other states and some here in Kentucky when someone presents in an emergency, it is not a physician who is going to make the decision," Jenkins added. "It is going to be either an ethics board or the attorney for the hospital."
Jenkins also weighed in on the 700-word first amendment, which will appear on the ballot in its entirety.
The main idea behind amendment one would be to give the legislature the power to call a special session for no more than 12 additional days during any calendar year if convened by a joint proclamation of the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives.
Jenkins noted that the amendment was a power grab designed to take power away from the governor.
"This would allow the legislature the power to pass any legislation of any subject matter without the restrictions on a year-long basis," Jenkins said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.